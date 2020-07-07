Man rescued from Rock River while trying to cool off in Riverside Park

ROSCOE (WREX) — One man was rescued from the Rock River after he tried to cool off in the river on Tuesday afternoon in Riverside Park.

According to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department, the man went into the river to cool off but got swept away by the current.

When the fire department arrived, a near-by fisherman had already scooped the man from the river.

The man was conscious, but was transported to a local hospital out of precaution, first responders said.