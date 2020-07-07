 Skip to Content

Man rescued from Rock River while trying to cool off in Riverside Park

New
3:45 pm News, Top Stories

ROSCOE (WREX) — One man was rescued from the Rock River after he tried to cool off in the river on Tuesday afternoon in Riverside Park.

According to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department, the man went into the river to cool off but got swept away by the current.

When the fire department arrived, a near-by fisherman had already scooped the man from the river.

The man was conscious, but was transported to a local hospital out of precaution, first responders said.

Author Profile Photo

Jena Kleindl

Jena joined the WREX team in May 2020 as the Assignment Editor and News Producer. She was born and raised in Freeport. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2020.

Related Articles

Skip to content