Jerusalem offers a grim model for a post-annexation future

JERUSALEM (AP) — It’s hard to say what exactly will change in the West Bank if Israel follows through on its plans to annex parts of the occupied territory. East Jerusalem, which was annexed more than a half-century ago, may provide some answers. Israeli leaders paint Jerusalem as a model of coexistence, the “unified, eternal” capital of the Jewish people, where minorities have equal rights. But Palestinian residents face widespread discrimination; most of them lack citizenship and many live in fear of being forced out. Rights groups say that in some respects, Palestinians in east Jerusalem have even fewer legal protections than those in the West Bank.