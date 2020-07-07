Iowa’s Grassley to skip GOP convention due to virus concerns

Iowa U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley will not be attending the Republican National Convention for the first time in his 40-year Senate career due to concerns about the coronavirus. Grassley says moving the convention to Florida was probably the right thing to do since North Carolina officials didn’t feel it was safe. He says he thinks the Republican Party should have a convention but do it as safely as possible, and that includes wearing face masks and social distancing. The convention is now scheduled to begin on Aug. 24 in Jacksonville, Florida, where officials began requiring face masks in public a week ago.