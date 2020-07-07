German production rebounds in May, but misses expectations

BERLIN (AP) — German industrial production picked up in May after dropping sharply in the two previous months, but the rebound fell short of expectations. The Economy Ministry said Tuesday that production was up 7.8% compared with the previous month. That followed declines of 8.9% in March and a massive 17.5% in April. Economists had expected an increase of more than 10%. The figure came a day after official data showed a 10.4% gain in factory orders in May, which was also below expectations. Germany’s lockdown was less severe than those imposed in Italy, Spain and France and it never ordered factories closed, but companies did largely stop production in some areas.