Ecuador VP resigns, setting off talk of a presidential bid

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador’s vice president has resigned, setting off speculation that he may be preparing a presidential bid for the South American nation’s elections in February. Otto Sonnenholzner has become one of Ecuador’s most visible politicians since leading a task force that helped control a severe outbreak of the new coronavirus in Guayaquil, the nation’s second largest city and its main port. He said in a resignation speech Tuesday that he decided to leave the vice presidency because the job no longer allows him to help the country solve its “most urgent” needs. Though he did not announce plans to run for office, some analysts think the 37-year-old economist and radio station owner could make a formidable candidate.