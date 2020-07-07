Drool, please: University rolls out saliva tests for virus

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — Students and staff at the University of Illinois can be tested for the coronavirus with a saliva sample instead of an uncomfortable nasal swab. President Tim Killeen calls it “breakthrough technology.” A tent opened Tuesday near the Alice Campbell Alumni Center. Test results should be available within 24 hours. The university believes it can perform 10,000 tests a day at various sites at the Champaign-Urbana campus. Saliva tests will also be available at campuses in Chicago and Springfield. The state health department reported nearly 600 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus statewide and 37 additional deaths.