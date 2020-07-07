Civil rights groups denounce Facebook over hate speech

Facebook keeps telling critics that it is doing everything it can to rid its service of hate, abuse and misinformation. And the company’s detractors keep not buying it. On Tuesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his lieutenant Sheryl Sandberg met with civil rights leaders, including the organizers of a growing advertising boycott over hate speech on Facebook. NAACP President Derrick Johnson said Facebook’s executives offered little but cheap talk that skirted major commitments to new rules or actions that would curb racism and misinformation on its platform. Facebook reiterated its existing policies in a statement released after the meeting.