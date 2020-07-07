BREAKING: Body of missing Baraboo girl found Tuesday morning

BARABOO. Wis. (WKOW) — Law enforcement confirmed they found the body of a missing Baraboo girl on Tuesday morning.

Kodie Dutcher, 10, was the subject of an AMBER Alert sent out Monday night.

Police said her body was found at 11 a.m. in the area of 11th Street and County Highway T, not far from here home.

The girl's family was notified shortly before the news was publicly announced.

An official cause of death has not been released.

Dutcher has been missing since 4 p.m. Monday. Dutcher was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street in Baraboo.

"We believe that she did leave on her own. And we do believe that she may be in danger due to the ingestion of some medications," said Capt. Sinden.