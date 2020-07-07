Atlanta Mayor: No need for troops, despite governor’s order

ATLANTA (AP) — The mayor of Atlanta said Tuesday that she doesn’t agree with the Georgia governor’s order to mobilize the National Guard in her city as a surge in violence became a political talking point. Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency on Monday and authorized the activation of up to 1,000 Guard troops after a weekend of violence in Atlanta left five people dead. One was an 8 year old girl, killed while riding in a car near a Wendy’s that was burned after a Black man was shot by a white police officer in the restaurant parking lot last month.