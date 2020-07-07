AMBER Alert issued for 10-year-old girl from Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) — Family members and police are putting out the call out for volunteers to help search for a missing Baraboo girl.

Kodie Dutcher, 10, is the subject of an AMBER Alert sent out Monday night.

"We're very concerned for Kodie. This is a 10-year-old who doesn't [do this,] this is not normal behavior for her," said Baraboo Police Capt. Rob Sinden.

The Baraboo Police Department has been looking for Kodie Dutcher since she went missing Monday, using drones and K-9 teams.

Dutcher has been missing since 4 p.m. Monday. Dutcher was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street in Baraboo.

Authorities say Emergency Services have checked the area but have not been able to find her. Dutcher left behind her cell phone and shoes.

"We believe that she did leave on her own. And we do believe that she may be in danger due to the ingestion of some medications," said Capt. Sinden.

Police say anyone from the community wanting to help search should call the Baraboo Police Department at (608) 356-4895.

Police say she is 4'8", approximately 110 pounds, and has blonde hair. She was last seen wearing blue jean overalls.