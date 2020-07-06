UK sanctions Russians, Saudis under new Magnitsky powers

LONDON (AP) — Britain has announced economic sanctions against individuals and organizations from Russia, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar and North Korea under new U.K. powers to punish human-rights offenders. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the sanctions target those behind “some of the notorious human rights violations in recent years.” They include senior Saudi intelligence officials accused of involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and Russian authorities implicated in the death of Russian anti-corruption lawyer Sergei Magnitsky. Myanmar military leaders and North Korean state institutions are also on the list. Those named can be barred from entering the country, channeling money through British banks, or profiting from the U.K. economy.