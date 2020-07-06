Theater union OKs 2 plans to return to post-virus live shows

NEW YORK (AP) — The national labor union representing stage actors and managers has given the go-ahead for two Massachusetts theaters to resume theatrical performances, offering potential roadmaps for the return to live performances. Actors’ Equity Association on Monday approved a one-man show by Barrington Stage Company and an outdoor production of the musical “Godspell” at Berkshire Theatre Group. Both companies will turn Pittsfield, in western Massachusetts, into a laboratory for how union shows can return to work following the coronavirus pandemic. The green light comes as theaters across the country grapple with trying to again create live entertainment.