South Africa begins second phase of reopening of schools

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Thousands of South African students are returning to school after nearly four months when their classes were closed to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. Students in grades 6 and 11 are starting classes Monday, in the second stage of a phased reopening of schools. The first group of pupils, from grades 7 and 12, returned to classes last month. Returning learners were required to produce indemnity forms signed by their parents granting them permission to return to school. South Africa has 196,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19, more than 40% of all the cases reported by Africa’s 54 countries. South Africa has recorded 3,199 deaths.