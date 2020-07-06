Serbia, Kosovo leaders to meet as EU-backed talks resume

BRUSSELS (AP) — The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo are to hold talks in Brussels on Sunday, the first meeting between the two in long-stalled talks supervised by the European Union. The meeting between Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic “will resume the discussions and the work on reaching a comprehensive and legally binding agreement on the normalization of relations.” It’s the first time such talks have been held since November 2018. The upcoming meeting was organized after a U.S. effort to get the sides back together. That effort was done without informing the EU and raised eyebrows in Brussels. Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move Serbia has not recognized.