Samsung projects 23% jump in 2Q profit on strong chip sales

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics Co. has reported that its operating profit for the last quarter likely rose 23% from the same period last year, helped by strong demand as people bought new equipment to be able to work from home during the pandemic. The growth was apparently driven by strong sales of memory chips used in personal computers and servers. The South Korean technology giant is benefiting from robust chip demand and likely spending less money on marketing due to travel restrictions during the pandemic. The South Korean technology giant will announce its finalized earnings later this month.