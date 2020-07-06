Rockford firework complaints double, violations quadruple

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Officials for the Rockford Fire department say when it comes to fireworks, this Fourth of July holiday weekend was much busier than years in the past.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced communities to cancel firework celebrations, leaving more residents to set them off illegally.

Between Friday, July 3 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 502 calls were made to the city's non-emergency number to report illegal fireworks. That's more than double the number of calls made last year. But that's not all that's increased.

Additionally, violations more than quadrupled. Officials for Rockford Fire say last year there were fewer than 50 violations. And although violations for this year are still being processed, the department says it is issuing more than 200.