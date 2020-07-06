Rivets win 3rd straight game

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Rockford Rivets fell in an early 3-0 hole to the Wisconsin Woodchucks, but a couple of big innings lifted the Rivets to the 9-5 victory for their 3rd straight win. After allowing 2 runs in the 3rd and 1 in the 5th inning, the Rivets responded with 3 runs in the bottom half of the 5th to tie the game.

With the bases loaded in the 6th, Chase Estep launched a grand slam to right field, powering the Rivets to the lead which they would not relinquish.

Rockford is on the road the next two days before returning home Thursday and Friday.