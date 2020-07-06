NYC nail salons back in business but indoor dining on hold

NEW YORK (AP) — Nail salons and dog runs were back in business on Monday as New York City entered a new phase in the easing of coronavirus restrictions, but indoor restaurant dining will be postponed indefinitely in order to prevent a spike in new infections. Mayor Bill de Blasio said about 50,000 more people will come back to work as the city enters Phase 3 of reopening. Also on Monday, the state’s top health official said a policy that prevented nursing homes from refusing to admit patients solely because of COVID-19 was not the main reason that nearly 6,300 residents may have died of COVID-19 in the state.