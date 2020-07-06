New rules: Foreign pupils must leave US if classes go online

New federal guidelines say international students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall. The guidelines provide additional pressure for campuses to reopen even amid growing concerns about the recent spread of COVID-19 among young adults. President Donald Trump has insisted that schools and universities return to in-person instruction as soon as possible. The rules say international students must take at least some of their classes in person. New visas will not be issued to students at schools or programs that are entirely online.