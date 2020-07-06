Nevada court considering Wynn defamation claim against AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court is being asked to reinstate a defamation lawsuit against The Associated Press based on a story about accounts to Las Vegas police from two women who alleged sexual misconduct by former casino mogul Steve Wynn. In oral arguments on Monday, a lawyer for Wynn argued that an AP article in February 2018 citing police documents failed to fully describe what he called “fantastical” elements of one woman’s account that would have cast doubt on her claims. An attorney representing AP argued the published report was fair and the dismissal should stand.