N. Korea rejects talks ahead of US envoy’s arrival in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is again saying it has no immediate intent to resume dialogue with the United States hours before a U.S. representative arrives in South Korea for discussions on the stalled diplomacy. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun during his meetings with officials in South Korea and Japan this week will discuss allied cooperation on issues including North Korea. Analysts believe North Korea is focusing on bettering its bargaining position before the U.S. elections and will avoid serious talks for now. A North Korean official also ridiculed South Korea’s “nonsensical” calls for revived negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang when it has lost its relevance as a mediator.