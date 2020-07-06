Most of WNBAs older coaches OK with Florida virus risk

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Thibault knows that he could be at higher risk for severe illness if he gets the coronavirus because of his age. The 69-year-old Washington Mystics coach didn’t hesitate about going down to Florida with his team Monday to prepare for the upcoming WNBA season. Thibault is one of five head coaches in the league over 60, including three over 65 — which puts them in the higher risk category according to the CDC. No other major sports league has as high a percentage of head coaches over 60.