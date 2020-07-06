Mona Lisa back at work, visitors limited, as Louvre reopens

PARIS (AP) — The Mona Lisa is back in business. Paris’ Louvre Museum, which houses the world’s most famous portrait, has reopened after a four-month coronavirus lockdown. Just 7,000 visitors were expected on the reopening day Monday. That is a drastic plunge in numbers compared with before the pandemic, when the museum used to attract up to 50,000 visitors a day in the busiest summer months. Reservations and face masks are now required for visitors. About 70% of the giant museum, housing 30,000 works, is again accessible to visitors starved of art in lockdown.