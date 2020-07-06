Maxwell moved to NY for Epstein-related sex abuse charges

Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to New York to face charges she recruited women and girls for him to sexually abuse. The Bureau of Prisons confirmed that Maxwell was transferred Monday and is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Prosecutors have asked a judge to schedule a Friday court appearance in Manhattan federal court for for Maxwell. The 58-year-old was arrested last week at a $1 million estate she had purchased in New Hampshire. Maxwell was the former girlfriend and longtime close associate of Epstein, who killed himself in a Manhattan jail last August while he awaited trial on federal sex trafficking charges. She has denied wrongdoing and called claims against her “absolute rubbish.”