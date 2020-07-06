Man held in California attacks that killed 1, wounded 2

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested a man suspected of killing a doctor on an off-road trip and wounding two other people in rural California attacks. Dr. Ari Gershman of Danville was shot Friday near Downieville in the Sierra Nevada while off-roading. A GoFundMe page for the family says his 15-year-old son fled and got lost in Tahoe National Forest for more than 30 hours before he was rescued on Saturday. The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect was later stopped in an off-road vehicle and is suspected of shooting and wounding two other people in a separate Friday attack.