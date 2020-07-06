 Skip to Content

Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline to shut down

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done.

The pipeline has been carrying oil for three years, but U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said in April that the pipeline remains "highly controversial" under federal environmental law and a more extensive review was necessary than the environmental assessment that was previously done.

On Monday, the judge wrote that even though the disruption will be significant, he had concluded the pipeline must be shut down. The Standing Rock tribe pressed litigation against the pipeline even after it began carrying oil from North Dakota.

