Jonathan Sackler, co-owner of Purdue Pharma, dies

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jonathan Sackler, one of the co-owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, has died at 65. His death was noted in a legal filing and confirmed by the company. The Connecticut-based drug company is seeking bankruptcy protection as a means to settle thousands of lawsuits claiming the Connecticut-based company helped spark an opioid addiction epidemic that has been linked to more than 430,000 Americans since 2000. The company’s settlement plan calls for the family, which has been listed among America’s wealthiest, to pay at least $3 billion and give up ownership of Purdue.