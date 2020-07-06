Israel announces successful launch of new spy satellite

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Ministry has announced the successful launch of a new spy satellite, giving the country an additional tool in keeping tabs on threats against its security from across the region. The launch comes as a key Israeli leader hinted that Israel was behind a fire that damaged an Iranian nuclear site last week. The “Ofek 16” joins a fleet of Israeli spy satellites that have been launched over the past two decades. Officials did not identify specific threats but arch-enemy Iran, which Israel accuses of trying to develop nuclear weapons, is first among them. Defense Minister Benny Gantz called the launch an “extraordinary achievement.”