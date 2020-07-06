Illinois State Police says deaths, traffic crashes down during 100 deadliest days

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Right now, drivers are in the middle of the 100 deadliest days.

It's the period of time between Memorial Day and Labor Day where officials say more people die from car crashes. According to the Illinois State Police, however, deaths and traffic crashes in the area are down this year because of COVID-19. While ISP is encouraged by the lower numbers, it also wants to remind drivers to take traffic safety seriously.

"It's the responsibility of each driver on the road to buckle up, watch your speed, make sure you're not impaired or distracted when you're driving, make those lane changes and just drive safely," said ISP District 16 Capt. Carl Heintz.

Heintz also encourages drivers to call 911 if they see another driver drifting out of their lane or doing something dangerous.