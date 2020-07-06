IHSA unveils 2020 football schedules

The Illinois High School Association releases the football schedules for the 2020 season, assuming it is able to take place. Week one features some fun matchups across several conferences.

The NIC-10 features Harlem at Hononegah in week one, which also kicked off the season last year. That game was a thriller that Hononegah pulled out with a late field goal to win it. Auburn goes across town to face Guilford in week one, while Freeport hosts Belvidere.

In the Big Northern Conference, North Boone hosts Winnebago to kick off the season. Byron travels to Stillman Valley for a week 3 rivalry game, and the Tigers end the season against fellow contender Genoa-Kingston.

In the NUIC, Dakota and Forreston start the season facing off, while defending 1-A state champ Lena-Winslow takes on Route 73 rival Eastland/Pearl City. Aquin heads to Stockton in a key conference clash in week two. Dakota travels to Du-Pec in week 3, then hosts Lena-Winslow the following week. Lena-Winslow hosts Forreston in week 7, in what almost always produces an entertaining game.

Rochelle travels to Sycamore for a big game in week 7 of Interstate 8 play, while defending 8-Man state champ Polo travels to 8-Man newcomer Hiawatha in week two.

