German interior minister nixes police racial profiling study

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top security official has rejected calls for a study into possible racial profiling by the police. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer argues that a planned internal review into extremism is sufficient. The decision puts Seehofer at odds with Germany’s justice minister, who has said it’s important to study whether racial profiling exists among the police. Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, which reports to the Interior Ministry, had been tasked with compiling an overview of “extremist and racist tendencies” among public servants. Anti-racism campaigners in Germany have complained that minorities are regularly discriminated against by police and called for an independent study to provide reliable figures on the issue.