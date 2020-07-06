Freeport murder victim identified following Sunday shooting

FREEPORT (WREX) — A man killed in Freeport following a shooting that left five other people shot over the weekend has been identified.

Freeport Police say Laterryon Brumfield, 23, of Freeport, was the man shot and killed following a shooting on Sunday.

Police say the incident happened early Sunday morning just after 12:15 in the 900 block of S. Carroll Avenue.

Officers arrived and found six people with gunshot wounds.

Brumfield was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Police are still asking anyone with information on any suspects to contact them. Contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-847-7699.