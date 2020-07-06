Formal complaint hearing against Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea rescheduled

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The meeting for the Rockford Board of Fire and Police Commissioners to hear a formal complaint against Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea has been rescheduled.

The meeting was set for Tuesday, July 7 at 10 a.m. in the Rockford City Council chambers. Ian Linnabary, attorney for the city of Rockford, said the meeting will move to Thursday, July 9 at 10 a.m.

The complaint against O'Shea was filed for comments Chief O'Shea made at a news conference discussing teenagers accused of murder. During the news conference, he said, "...we're not wasting our time running around trying to save them. They're lost."

Weeks later, he said his comments were taken out of context. The complaint alleges the comments go against the city's policy on biased policing.

An online petition for O'Shea's removal, started by Aija Penix, who filed the formal complaint has more than 16,000 signatures. Many have also voiced their support for O'Shea and against his removal. Another online petition has more than 1,800 signatures.

The board of Fire and Police Commissioners will hold a public comment portion ahead of hearing the formal complaint. Those who wish to speak will have 3 minutes. The public comment portion will be 30 minutes total. Meeting attendees must wear a mask and observe social distancing requirements.

13 WREX will be at this meeting to bring full coverage on air and online.