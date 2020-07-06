Experts: Coronavirus can float and transmit in air droplets

(CNN) — A group of experts believe they know how COVID-19 is spreading.



CNN is reporting a group of international experts say the virus can float in air droplets and is likely transmitting that way.



The group is planning to publish an open letter on Monday to the World Health Organization and other health agencies, asking them to be more forthright in explaining how the virus can transmit in the air.

The letter is signed by 239 scientists from around the world.

It’s not a secret; health experts and countries around the world, like Japan, have warned for months that the virus transmits in close contact in crowded spaces with poor ventilation due to how it travels through droplets.

But agencies seem to be afraid to talk about the airborne nature of the virus, said Donald Milton, one of the authors and a professor at the University of Maryland.

“The airborne transmission word seems to be loaded,” Milton told CNN on Sunday. “I guess we are hoping that WHO will come around and be more willing to acknowledge the important roles of aerosols, whether they want to call it airborne transmission or not.”

