Endangered gorilla in New Orleans expecting 1st baby

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — One of the critically endangered gorillas in New Orleans’ zoo is expecting her first baby, and already is being trained with a “doll” to hold her future offspring. The Audubon Zoo’s chief veterinarian, Robert McLean, said Monday that the training doll doesn’t look anything like a gorilla, because a stuffed toy could easily be torn apart. Rather, it’s a section of canvas firehose tubing woven to about size of a 4-pound newborn gorilla. The due date is sometime between July 15 and Aug. 20, and veterinarians don’t know the baby’s sex.