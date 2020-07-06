 Skip to Content

Dofflemyer holds off Silvers for Match Play title

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In the area's first competitive golf tournament of the season, Robert Dofflemyer knocked off Brian Silvers, 4-and-2, to win the Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Match Play Invitational. The golfers battled Monday's heat to finish up a tournament that was pushed back from May due to COVID-19.

"I've played in this tournament for awhile now," Dofflemyer said. "It's a tournament I've always wanted to win. I never did too well. This year, sure enough, I played consistent enough to pull it together so that was pretty cool."

The Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Match Play tournament serves as the kickoff event to the Rockford tournament season. For Rockford Park District tournament dates, click here.

