Dodgers RHP Jimmy Nelson to miss season with bad back

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jimmy Nelson will undergo surgery on his lower back and miss the upcoming shortened season. Manager Dave Roberts says Nelson’s back had been bothering him since the start of spring training in February before camps were shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The surgery will be performed Tuesday in Los Angeles. Nelson signed a $1.25 million, one-year deal with the Dodgers in January. He spent the last six seasons with Milwaukee.