Coast Guard alters training for incoming class due to virus

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — New cadets arrive at the Coast Guard Academy this week for the basic training known as Swab Summer. But because of the pandemic, this summer will be different. There will be no haircuts, no drilling, no running as a group from place to place, no lining up against the wall in the hall of the barracks for pushups. The swabs will spend the first two weeks isolated in their barracks, learning about their duties and the history and traditions of the Coast Guard and the academy. The physical training will begin once the quarantine ends, with the screaming and drilling coming from a proper social distance.