British pilot to leave Vietnam for home after virus recovery

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Doctors say a British pilot who was Vietnam’s most critical COVID-19 patient has recovered enough to make the long flight home. The 42-year-old Scottish man contracted the coronavirus in March and spent 65 days on life support. He is now virus free and breathes normally without any support. He can sit up on his own and walk with assistance. Doctors who have been overseeing his treatment said the patient “has made substantial progress and his health condition allows him to travel” on a 12-hour flight to London. The pilot was Vietnam’s last patient in ICU to date. His recovery keeps Vietnam free from any COVID-19 deaths among its more than 360 virus cases.