Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he will be tested for COVID-19

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he will be tested for COVID-19 after having an X-ray of his lungs on Monday. He didn’t say whether he was showing symptoms of the new coronavirus. Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly downplayed the risks of the disease, told supporters outside the presidential residence in capital Brasilia that he is feeling well. Brazil’s Supreme Court published documents in May showing that Bolsonaro tested negative three times in March after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida. The Brazilian leader hasn’t said whether he took any additional tests for the disease since.