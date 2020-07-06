As schools ponder cutting sports, tennis proves vulnerable

No sport is feeling the crunch more than tennis as colleges across the United States ponder cutting sports while addressing budget concerns. East Carolina, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Winthrop and Wright State dropped both men’s and women’s tennis over the last three months. Green Bay and Arkansas-Pine Bluff suspended men’s and women’s tennis. Appalachian State cut men’s tennis. Akron eliminated women’s tennis. Connecticut won’t have a men’s tennis team after 2020-21. Men’s and women’s tennis are the only sports dropped by more than four Division I schools since the start of the pandemic.