After a weekend of violence, community leaders say now is a time for peace

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a weekend filled with violence, Rockford community leaders say they are frustrated and angry. NAACP Rockford chapter president Rhonda Greer says now is not the time for violence. Maurice West, Pastor of West Side Church of God In Christ, says the increase of violence can make things stressful, as people continue to deal with the pandemic.

"I do believe it has caused a city-wide uneasiness. We already got so many parts of the city that are shut down or limited because of the virus that is out there," said West.

Greer says violence in the city could be increasing because of a mix of pressures from the pandemic and other problems in neighborhoods. But even though there may be added pressure, she says gun violence is not the solution to any problem. She adds that people should uplift the youth in areas where they are more vulnerable to continuing the cycle of violence.

"We can't fight if you aren't here. Life is very important to all of us. And you know this is our community. Stop the shooting, stop the violence," said Greer.

Greer says if you see someone making the wrong decision, you should try to help that person make the right decision.