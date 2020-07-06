2020 Watch: Has Trump surrendered to the coronavirus?

We’re moving into the heart of summer, but if you’re expecting the traditional summertime slowdown in presidential politics, don’t. The pandemic is raging, family vacations are on hold, cable news viewership is booming and President Donald Trump is inflaming the nation’s culture wars to keep his base engaged. Much of the political world believes the Republican president is facing the prospect of a blowout loss in four months unless the political landscape shifts dramatically. Recent history suggests there’s time for a turnaround, although Trump is taking no steps to expand his coalition. Meanwhile, Democrat Joe Biden handled his first news conference in almost three months last week without any major stumbles.