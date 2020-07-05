Virus fear prompts Mexican town to block road from US border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Residents of the town of Sonoyta, across from Lukeville Arizona, briefly blocked the main road leading south from the U.S. border over fears of coronavirus outbreaks. Arizona has seen a major upsurge in infections, and there were worries about intensified contagion during the July 4 weekend. The mayor of Sonoyta issued a statement “inviting U.S. tourists not to visit Mexico.” Local residents organized to block the road with their cars on the Mexican side. The road is the quickest route to the seaside resort of Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point.