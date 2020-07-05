UAE orders government shakeup as virus erodes economic gains

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has announced a wide-ranging government shakeup. It is aimed at creating a more flexible and modern bureaucracy to tackle challenges as the coronavirus and lower oil prices erode what was already sluggish economic growth. The UAE prime minister and ruler of the emirate of Dubai published the ministerial changes on his Twitter account Sunday. He said the goal is to create a “government that is faster in decision making and is more up to date with changes.” Many powerful officials kept their jobs under the Cabinet shake-up. They include the ministers of interior and foreign affairs.