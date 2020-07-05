Thousands rally at Black Lives Matter protests in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Several thousand people rallied in Black Lives Matter protests across Australia over the weekend to call for racial equality and highlight deaths of Indigenous people while in police custody. About 500 people protested in Newcastle, north of Sydney, after the New South Wales state Supreme Court approved the rally following an attempt by police to have it banned. A rally in Sydney began with a ceremony at which people mourned the Indigenous Australians who have died in police custody. There have been more than 400 Indigenous deaths in custody since a royal commission into the issue ended in 1991. No convictions have been recorded in any of the deaths.