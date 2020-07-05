Rockton Police searching for man following armed robbery at gas station

ROCKTON (WREX) — Rockton Police are searching for a man following an armed robbery Sunday morning at a gas station.

Rockton Police Chief Stephen Dickson says the robbery happened around 5:30 Sunday morning at the BP gas station in the 600 block of N. Blackhawk Boulevard.

Police say a Black male walked into the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk before taking off on foot.

Authorities say he was last seen heading northbound from the gas station.

The alleged suspect is described as a Black male about 21 or 22 years old with dark complexion about 5 feet 6 or 7 inches tall and around 160 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black face mask, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Crews and a K-9 were searching the area of Prairie Hill and Watts Avenue as of 9:00 a.m.

This is a developing story. 13 WREX will update this story as we learn more.