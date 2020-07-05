Protester killed on Seattle freeway was dedicated to cause

Emergency personnel work at the site where a driver sped through a protest-related closure on the Interstate 5 freeway in Seattle, authorities said early Saturday, July 4, 2020. Dawit Kelete, 27, has been arrested and booked on two counts of vehicular assault. (Courtesy AP)

SEATTLE (AP) -- A person killed Saturday when a man who drove his car onto a closed Seattle freeway and into a crowd protesting police brutality was being remembered Sunday as someone who was dedicated to the cause.

A second person who was hit remained in serious condition Sunday at a Seattle hospital.

The Urban Animal veterinarian clinic where 24-year-old Summer Taylor worked in Portland, Oregon, said in an Instagram post that Taylor tirelessly stood up for others while working full time.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris called it a heartbreaking incident.

The driver of the car is in custody awaiting a hearing Monday.