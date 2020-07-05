Protester killed on Seattle freeway was dedicated to cause

Protester killed on Seattle freeway was dedicated to causeNew
SEATTLE (AP) -- A person killed Saturday when a man who drove his car onto a closed Seattle freeway and into a crowd protesting police brutality was being remembered Sunday as someone who was dedicated to the cause.
A second person who was hit remained in serious condition Sunday at a Seattle hospital.
The Urban Animal veterinarian clinic where 24-year-old Summer Taylor worked in Portland, Oregon, said in an Instagram post that Taylor tirelessly stood up for others while working full time.
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris called it a heartbreaking incident.
The driver of the car is in custody awaiting a hearing Monday.