One man killed, 5 others shot in Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — One man was killed and five others were shot after a shooting in Freeport early Sunday morning.

Freeport Police say officers responded to the 900 block of S. Carroll Avenue just after 12:15 Sunday morning for a call of shots fired.

Officers arrived and found six people had been shot.

The victims were taken to area hospitals and a 23-year-old Freeport man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say a 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot to his chest and another 26-year-old had injuries to both of his arms. A 30-year-old was struck in the leg and a 28-year-old woman was injured in her right leg. All of those victims are from Freeport. Police say a 19-year-old Cedarville female was also injured in the hand.

The identity of the man killed is not being released at this time.

Authorities say there is no word on any suspects or suspect descriptions. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shootings should contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-847-7699.



