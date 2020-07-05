Israel, Palestinians face new restrictions amid virus surge

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel has ordered thousands of people into quarantine after a contentious phone surveillance program resumed as Palestinians in the West Bank returned to life under lockdown after both areas saw surges in coronavirus cases. After imposing strict measures early on during a first wave of infections, Israel and the Palestinian territories appeared to have contained their outbreaks, with each reporting only a few dozen new cases a day in May. But an easing of restrictions, including the reopening of schools and nightlife, led to a steady uptick in cases over the past month. Israel is now reporting more than 1,000 new cases a day.